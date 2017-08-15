Wales lose out in clash against England in wheelchair rugby at Builth Wells

England emerged as winners in this year’s Tri Nations Wheelchair 7s Rugby Tournament, held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells.

Organised by the World Alternative Games (WAG), the contest saw host nation Wales come runners up ahead of Scotland.

All three teams were praised for putting on an impressive display for spectators in an event that is now set to become an annual fixture.

Karen Perkins, of Llanwrtyd Wells based WAG organising committee, said: “We hosted the England, Wales and Scotland squads as an exhibition sport during our event last year, and it was a fantastic day.

“Indeed, it was so successful we decided to host a tournament this year, even though it’s not an Alternative Games year, and once again it was a big success – so much so they’ll all be back next year and featuring in our schedule of events.”

Wheelchair 7s Rugby is a fully inclusive variation of Wheelchair Rugby, which anyone can play regardless of disability, age or sex. The team is made up of a mix of able bodied and disabled players, male and female, and is a fast growing sport.

Karen added: “We’re delighted to support this great sport, it is fast, furious and fantastic to play and watch, and we can’t wait to see everyone back here next August, during the World Alternative Games.

“It’s getting more and more competitive, and Wales have their sights set firmly on winning next year’s event!”