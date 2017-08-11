Churchstoke funday draws in the crowds with a special appearance by "Paddy" from Emmerdale

THOUSANDS OF people enjoyed the annual Churchstoke Fun Day.

This year the fun day, which has been held annually for 22 years, had a Country Fair theme.

The special guest was actor Dominic Brunt, who plays lovesick vet Paddy Kirk in the long running TV soap Emmerdale. He was on hand to chat with visitors, pose for selfies and help out at a cookery demonstration.

Highlights of the event included live performances from local bands, exotic zoo animals, a dog show, circus acts and vintage car displays.

Mike from Welshpool, who has been going to the event for many years, said: “There were huge crowds, and we had a lovely day.

“Paddy from Emmerdale seems a nice bloke, just as he is on the show.

“He spent his time chatting to people and must have posed in dozens of people’s selfies.”

Paul Davies said on Twitter: “Lovely day at Churchstoke a great charity fundraiser.”

As part of their commitment to supporting local causes, The Midcounties Co-operative will donate all proceeds from the event to organisations including Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Pete Westall, group general manager at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “This year’s annual Fun Day was a great day out for families and friends in Churchstoke.

“The excellent turn out and the variety of activities on offer created a buzzing atmosphere – as well as the much-welcomed celebrity visit.

“The event really embodies what we are about as a co-operative – bringing communities together, and supporting worthwhile causes.”