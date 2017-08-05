Crossgates youngster Ellie donates locks to help poorly children

A CROSSGATES schoolgirl has spent the past few months growing her hair for charity.

Ellie Mae Morgan, 11, of Crossgates had her hair cut to donate it to the Little Princess Trust in Hereford which is providing real hair wigs free of charge to children suffering from hair loss.

Ellie is a pupil of Crossgates.

Just before the school broke up for summer, professional hairdresser Gemma Sims from Capelli Hair Salon in Llandrindod Wells came in to cut just over 15 inches off Miss Morgan’s hair.

At the same time Miss Morgan had raised over £500 in sponsorship which is being match funded by Santander and the money will be used to cover the cost of making a wig for the charity.

The whole school attended the hair cutting session.

Next term Miss Morgan will become a student at Llandrindod High School.

n LEFT: Almost finished, mum Sam Morgan holds a plait of Ellie’s hair while Gemma Sims finishes the trim.

Picture: Ernie Husson