Urdd Eisteddfod comes to Llanelwedd next year.

THE National Urdd Eisteddfod is coming to the Royal Welsh Showground next year.

Guests including Powys County Council’s cabinet members, local Urdd committee members, and Eisteddfod organisers were present at a reception at last week’s Royal Welsh Show to celebrate its arrival.

The eisteddfod will take place during Whitson week and will see competitors from schools across Wales descend on the showground.

Cllr Myfanwy Alexander, Portfolio Holder for Education and Welsh Language, said: “I am delighted that Powys will be hosting yet another major event in the Welsh calendar – the 2018 National Urdd Eisteddfod.

“The Urdd Eisteddfod is one of Europe’s largest youth touring festivals that attracts around 90,000 visitors each year, with over 15,000 children and young people competing.

“An event of this scale and popularity in Powys is very exciting and will boost the local economy, tourism, Welsh Language development and much more.

“As Portfolio Holder for Education, I want the best for our pupils and this includes providing plenty of opportunities to develop their skills – the Urdd Eisteddfod offers this in abundance.

“Aside from bringing in many visitors and putting Powys firmly on the map, the Eisteddfod offers young people a chance to compete on a national stage – whether it be through music, literature or art.

“Powys is no stranger to hosting large events so I have no doubt that we will do our county proud and help make this eisteddfod a great success.”