Tributes paid to Montgomery's James Corfield

“A friendly, helpful and hardworking young man”, “a keen cricketer and a gifted player”, whose “loss will be deeply felt”.

These are just some of the heartfelt tributes that have poured in following the death of 19-year-old James Corfield.

James, from Montgomery, went missing on the evening of Monday, July 24, in Builth Wells. He had been staying at the Young People’s Village during the Royal Welsh Show, which he had attended every year since childhood.

Following a large-scale police search of the area, his body was discovered on Sunday, July 30, in the River Wye.

“James was very much a farming family guy – farming was his life, and he loved his animals with a passion,” said a statement from his family.

“A visit to the Royal Welsh Show was a real highlight for him – and seeing the sheep and poultry judging was something he really looked forward to.

“He went to the Royal Welsh Show every year throughout his life, and we have fond memories of taking him as a child, which we will always treasure.

“James was a keen cricketer and a gifted player, and played for Montgomery Cricket Club. He was recently awarded Shropshire Division 2 Cricketer of the Year, and the league’s young player of the year in 2016, a massive achievement for someone his age and something he was incredibly proud of.

“We will miss James with all our hearts, and are utterly devastated. We are very grateful to all the volunteers who helped with the search, and for all the messages of support, but we ask now to be left in privacy.”