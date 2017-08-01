Green Flag Award for Llanfyllin Wetlands

LLANFYLLIN Wetlands have won the coveted Green Flag Community Award.

Keep Wales Tidy has unveiled this year’s Green Flag Award winners, the international mark of a quality park or green space.

In total, 101 community managed green spaces in Wales have met the standard needed to receive the prestigious Green Flag Community Award (83 in 2016/17).

The flag will be flying at Llanfyllin Wetland in recognition of its excellent facilities and commitment to delivering great quality green space.

Llanfyllin’s Mayor, David Goodman, will be welcoming Llanfyllin’s Green Flag.

Richard Kretchmer, chair of the Cain Valley River Group which maintains the Wetland on behalf of Llanfyllin Town Council, said: “We all need beautiful spaces where we can take breaks in our busy lives. We feel really pleased when we see locals and visitors having a break at the picnic tables, taking time out on the benches around the boardwalk or sitting by the river.

“Maybe children are looking into the pools and seeing wildlife and plantlife they’ve never seen before.

“So we’re doing something for people and for the environment, especially since the Wetland is a sustainable drainage scheme, filtering water from the upper High Street and the car parks and stopping diffuse pollution from getting into the river. It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it.”

The Green Flag Award scheme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from the Welsh Government.

It is judged by green space experts, who volunteer their time to visit applicant sites and assess them against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, environmental management and community involvement.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag co-ordinator at Keep Wales Tidy, said: “The Green Flag Award is all about connecting people with the very best parks and green spaces.

“Keep Wales Tidy is proud to run the scheme in Wales because we know having a good quality environment can have a big impact on our communities, health and well-being, and economy.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating another record breaking year for the Green Flag Community Award.

“The success of these sites is down to the commitment of local volunteers who work tirelessly to raise the standard of our green spaces. It’s thanks to them that we have so many fantastic facilities on our doorstep.”

n A full list award winners can be found on the Keep Wales Tidy website www.keepwalestidy.cymru/greenflag