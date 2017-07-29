Newtown friends show peak fitness in charity challenge

Nine friends from the Newtown area have raised more than £5,600 by conquering three of Britain’s highest mountains in under 24 hours.

They took in the UK Three Peaks Challenge to fundraise for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Wales Air Ambulance – one charity for each mountain.

Made up mostly of Newtown Rugby Club players, the group set off for Ben Nevis, Scotland’s highest peak, at 6am on June 2.

They then headed up Scafell Pike, England’s tallest mountain, and finished off at Snowdon the following day.

The self-proclaimed ‘Bear Grylls wannabes’ who took part were Chris Jones, Glen Pybus, Jac Benyon-Thomas, Jack Bennett, Lydon Birch, Ashley Evans, Anthony Ellis, Glen Lloyd and Rowan Swanson, who acted as a proxy for Danny Evans who sustained a serious knee injury the week before the challenge.

“I would just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated so generously and their amazing support throughout the challenge,” said Chris Jones.

“The money raised will make an enormous difference to three very important charities.”

Chris thanked Griff Thomas and Wayne Morgan of F1 Modular who drove throughout the day and night as well as funding the fuel and mini bus hire.

Thanks were also given to Owen Davies and Spar/AF Blakemore & Son Ltd for donating the food and drink for the event, Gillian Wilson of Barclays Bank who organised a raffle, and Barclays Bank for match funding the team £1,000.

The group boosted their fundraising with a bingo night at the Queen’s Head pub in Newtown with the help of Julie Jones Gorman, Janet Rogers and Ponthafren.

They thanked all those who gave bingo and raffle prizes, including Hilltop Honey, Tom Williams of the Ospreys, Newtown Rugby Club, Strands and Chambers, and thanked Simon Marks of SJ Timber for his generous donation.

Their current total stands at £5,623, or £6,328 including Gift Aid.

Chris added: “I would like to congratulate all the lads who took part and smashed the challenge while also becoming ‘Three Peaks Legends’ as proclaimed by Lydon Birch.

“Also, best of luck to William Richards, Scott Davies, Jack Davies and Tom Bucknall taking on the Three Peaks Challenge for charity this coming weekend.”