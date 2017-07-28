Machynlleth Carnival – rain held off until after parade

THANKFULLY the rain held off from falling on Machynlleth last Saturday, until after the carnival parade had finished.

Organisers said that the extravaganza was once again awash with colour and stunning costumes.

Davina Roberts, of the organising committee, said: “The parade was again awash with colour and stunning costumes!

“And although the skies eventually opened it did not dampen the spirit of our community.

“Thank you all for making this year’s carnival a roaring success once again.

“Too many people to thank individually, you know who you are so a huge thanks from the committee!” added Davina.

“See you all in 2018.”

Michael Williams, Powys County Councillor for Machynlleth, added: “It was absolutely superb, a really great afternoon and everyone has worked so hard.

“Luckily the rain held off until after the parade.”

A date for next year’s carnival has already been announced.

It will take place on Saturday, July 28.