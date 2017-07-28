Stuntman 'Kangaroo Kid' bounces back after wipeout at Royal Welsh Show

One of the star attractions at the Royal Welsh Show ended in disaster on Monday afternoon when a failed quad bike jump resulted in a stuntman being airlifted to hospital.

On the opening day of the show, thousands of spectators crowded around the main ring to see the Kangaroo Kid, real name Matt Coulter, put on a display of death-defying stunts.

But the world-renowned daredevil, who holds 14 Guinness World Records, misjudged a jump over a huge dumper truck and came flying off his quadbike.

On-site ambulance crews rushed to his aid as he lay in the centre of the ring, and he was taken to the showground’s medical centre to be checked over.

Matt was then taken to Morriston Hospital in Swansea by air ambulance, and was found to have dislocated his right shoulder.

Following the accident, a Royal Welsh Show spokesperson said: “During his performance the Kangaroo Kid, Matt Coulter, unfortunately had a fall.

“He was taken by ambulance from the main ring to the medical centre to be checked over by the doctors onsite at the showground.

“Matt has not suffered any serious injuries, however, as a precaution, he has been taken to hospital for a more thorough check up. As a result, this evenings Kangaroo Kid’s performance will not go ahead. Further updates will follow.

“We would like to send our best wishes to Matt and hope that he is fully recovered and back with us very soon.”

In true kangaroo style, Matt bounced back and returned to the main ring on Tuesday afternoon – still wearing his hospital gown.

Standing in the back of a truck, Matt produced the shredded remains of the stunt suit which had to be cut from him by the ambulance crew.

With his right arm in a sling, Matt had to remain firmly on the ground while another member of his team performed the stunts under his directions.