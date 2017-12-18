O2 starts work on Knighton 4G network

A LEADING digital communications company aims to bring high speed mobile internet to its customers in more rural areas with work at Knighton to start today (December 18).

The O2 mobile phone network last week announced it is to start work to bring its 4G service to Knighton, as well as improving its 2G and 3G network.

Subject to successful implementation and testing, customers will see the new and improved service in the following weeks.

Derek McManus, chief operating officer, Telefónica UK said: “I’m delighted that O2 customers in Knighton will soon be able to experience faster mobile internet making everything easier when using their phone or tablet.

“They’ll be able to stream high definition TV, shop on the go and use video calling. For our business customers, using 4G means they can be more effective and flexible by working remotely, accessing cloud services and collaborating using apps.”

O2 currently offers 4G in more than 16,000 cities, towns and villages across the UK and spends the equivalent of £2 million a day on strengthening its network and increasing its reach.

For more information about 4G on O2 visit www.o2.co.uk/4G