Newtown Garden Club celebrated their golden anniversary this yeari

TO CELEBRATE their golden anniversary Newtown Garden Club met at Gregynog Hall to mark the occasion last Saturday.

They were treated to a tour of the hall and a talk about its history from librarian Mary Oldham and enjoyed a buffet lunch.

Some members even managed to fit in a walk in the snowy grounds in the afternoon.

Newtown Garden Club secretary, Helen Anthony, said: “We were not only celebrating Christmas, but also 2017 was our 50th anniversary year and a year in which we had seen the garden club grow.

“No-one really knows how long the Newtown Garden Club has been in existence, but it has been operating in its current form since 1967 – both our set of rules and the bank account carry this date.

“During 2017, we have seen an increase in membership as we have enjoyed talks on topics ranging from ‘Wildlife Gardening’ to ‘Growing in Containers’ and visits to the Malvern Spring Festival, the Powis Castle Plant Nursery and Lake Vyrnwy as well as a number of local privately-owned gardens.”

Next year, the club is planning a number of garden visits as well as a trip to the National Botanic Gardens in Carmarthenshire.

The programme will include talks on ‘Growing Fruit’ and ‘Creating Wildflower Meadows’ and other topics.

Their first meeting of 2018 is on February 8.

This will be the annual meeting and will be followed by a discussion on ‘Favourite Gardens to Visit’.

New members and guests are always welcome.

Membership is £15 per person per year or £20 per household and guests are asked for a donation of £3 per meeting.

They meet on the second Thursday of the month at 7.30pm at the Newtown Methodist Church in Back Lane, Newtown.

For more details ring Helen on 01686 941795 or visit their Newtown Garden Club Facebook page.