Newtown based Motif Creative is going from strength to strength with Superfast Cymru

A BRAND marketing and digital communications consultancy based in Newtown is going from strength to strength thanks to Superfast Cymru.

Welsh Government Leader of the House with responsibility for digital infrastructure, Julie James, called into Motif Creative to find out more about the difference faster broadband has made to the company.

It has already won strategic contracts in the US and Europe after investment in Cloud infrastructure, supported by superfast broadband and allowed the company to fend off competition from agencies abroad.

Stuart Spooner, Motif’s managing director, said: “It is apparent that technology is becoming more of a factor in driving revenues and sustaining growth, and businesses that are not investing will inevitably be left behind.

“We already generate 40 per cent of our revenue from international customers, which has also contributed to our forecast of 25 per cent growth in total revenues by 2019.

“Having effective IT systems is crucial for our industry and access to a consultant, through Superfast Business Wales, who understood our business, as well as the intricacies of superfast broadband-enabled and file sharing technologies, was invaluable.

“Having superfast broadband has made a real difference to us, and in fact the service is better here in Newtown than in our other office in Nottingham.”

Julie James AM said: “It’s great to see how superfast broadband is making a difference to companies across Wales, including here in Newtown.

“Superfast Cymru is about bringing superfast broadband to areas which would otherwise not receive it.

“No premises in Powys were due to receive it through commercial companies, but now almost 50,000 premises in the county are able to access it thanks to our programme.”

“Motif Creative have also benefited from consultancy advice from Superfast Business Wales so they can maximise the impact of their faster internet speed.”

Superfast Cymru is the partnership between the Welsh Government, BT Group, UK Government and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), bringing faster broadband to areas which would otherwise not receive it.

http://businesswales.gov.wales/superfastbusinesswales/