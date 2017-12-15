Fire fighters deal with lorry blaze near Welshpool this morning

EMERGENCY Services were called to deal with a lorry fire on the A483 between Oswestry and Welshpol in the early hours of this morning.

Police were also at the scene of the fire.

The articulated lorry was well alight when fire fighters from Welshpool and Shropshire reached it at 3.56am near the Four Crosses bypass.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our firefighters used two hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the fire.

“We left the incident at 4.45am.”