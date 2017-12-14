Newtown's Treowen Primary School opens after kind hearted workers helped clear snow and ice from playground

KIND HEARTED workers have helped clear snow and ice from a Newtown primary school, making sure that lessons got underway yesterday.

Like many other schools throughout Powys, Treowen Primary School in Newtown was forced to close on Monday and Tuesday due to the snow and ice.

Lisa Swanson, current deputy headteacher and soon to be Treowen headteacher, faced a huge task of trying to clear the playground.

That is until she saw workers from Griffiths Engineering and Construction nearby and asked them for help.

Lisa said: “I came in armed with my shovel and my Dad came to help me clear the grounds.

“I saw six or seven of the bypass workers nearby and asked them for help.

“They came and helped clear all the snow and ice.

“It was done in no-time at all.

“Thanks to them we were able to open on Wednesday (December 13).”

“I just want to thank them for all their help.”