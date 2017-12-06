Caersws fundraisers raise over £1000 for farming charity as part of welly week

SUPPORTERS OF farming charity Royal Agricultural.Benevolent Institution (RABI) raised over £1000 with a ‘Welly Week’ coffee morning.

They were raising awareness of the plight of struggling farmers.

The coffee morning was part of a campaign from October 28 to November 5, which encourages people to raise funds and promote the charity’s work in various ways, while wearing wellies,

The event was held at the home of the Davies family of Trewythen Lodges, Caersws, who was proud to be able to support R.A.B.I.

Coffee and cake was served to around 100 people, and the event raised over £600.

Together with some ‘match funding’, which has generously been provide by HSBC, the total will come to over £1000.

Host Ann Davies was extremely proud of the event and the total raised: “RABI’s Welly Week is a great opportunity to bring people together for fun and fundraising in support of a great cause.

We are proud to be able to give something back in recognition of the support that they offer the farming community.”

RABI is farming’s oldest and largest welfare charity.

Last year, they gave out £2.1 million across Wales and England to farming people in financial hardship, including over to £32,000 in Montgomeryshire.