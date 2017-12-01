Anti windfarm group, Conservation of Upland Powys, getting ready for future battles

ANTI-WINDFARM group, Conservation of Upland Powys (CUP) is warning people tha the fight is far from over and to get ready for future battles.

The group held their extraordinary general meeting in Newtown and agreed to continue a dual strategy of campaigning against windfarm developments.

While also continue gathering and sharing information on planning applications.

It was also decided to keep a keen eye on energy company activities.

Recognition was given to the on-going nature of the threat to the lowlands of Powys.

According to the group the threat to the lowlands increased because of the more recent push for solar farms.

Group chair, Alison Davies, said: “Nothing has really changed, it is just that at the moment there is no immediate new threat.

“That doesn't mean our uplands are safe; it may well mean our lowlands are at more risk than most people think.”

“Although the conjoined Public Inquiry was a partial success, Llanbrynmair and Carnedd Wen windfarm applications are still to be determined and we expect decisions on these shortly.”

The CUP will for the time being preserve and work to increase its legal fighting fund ready for anticipated future battles with the authorities.