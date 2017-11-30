Christmas is set to arrive in Welshpool this weekend, starting on Friday evening, with the lights swiitch on

THE MAGIC of Christmas is set to arrive in Welshpool this weekend, starting this evening,

This (Friday, December 1) evening the Christmas lights will be switched on the town in the town at 6.30pm, by this years Carnival Queen, Macie Lockwood.

This follows a procession from the Tourist Information Centre, to the Town Hall, which includes Newtown Youth Band and Santa Claus will be arriving on his sleigh with his reindeer.

There will be free crafts sessions and stalls in the Corn Exchange from 6pm.

After the switch on, there will be an opportunity to meet Santa in his grotto.

On Saturday, the the Winter Festival will be held in Welshpool from 10am to 4pm.

Visitors to the event can enjoy perusing goods on offer at the street stalls located on Broad Street and High Street.

Over 40 craft and charity stalls will be located in the Town Hall as well as Market stalls in Welshpool’s Indoor Market.

The Rotary Club of Welshpool will officially launch the Tree of Light 2017 at 10:30am, with carols and mince pies.

The tree is located on the cross (between Church Street and Severn Street).

Puzzle Square shopping area, will host a petting zoo, music from the Angel Voice School and Carols by the Puzzle Square Christmas tree at 3pm.

Entertainment on the day includes performances from Salopian Brass and Tribe Dance Academy.

There wll be free Entry throughout the event.