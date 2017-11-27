Welshpool Morrisons want toy donations for a Christmas appeal to bring smiles to children in hospital over Christmas

WELSHPOOL’S Morrisons supermarket, is appealing for toy donations which will be donated to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital Accident and Emergency (A & E) department for children who are poorly over Christmas.

This year is the first time that the Welshpool store is taking part in what is an annual appeal nationwide in Morrisons supermarkets.

Morrisons Community Champion in Welshpool, Nikky McNamee, said “Every year we appeal for donations of new toys so that we can give to children who unfortunately are brought into the emergency over the week of Christmas.

“This would bring a small smile to a poorly child and worried parents/carers.

“The hospital is very happy that we have chosen them for our very first toy appeal.”

A toy donation station can be found in the store.