Knighton Library hands over historic items to the town's new museum

AS KNIGHTON’S branch library prepares to move to new premises in December items of local importance held in safe keeping at the present library have been handed over to the town’s new museum.

The items including a stained glass window, records and documents were also being handed over to the museum last Thursday.

The items which have been kept in safekeeping at the library in West Street have been handed over before it relocates to new premises within Knighton Community Centre next month.

Other items presented included a letter of thanks from the people of the Dutch town of s’Hertogenbosch for the part local soldiers played in its liberation from the Nazis in the Second World War.

Old court and census records are among other documents which the library has been looking after.

Now everything is getting ready for the big move to the Community Centre where there is to be an opening by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on December 1, with an official opening being arranged in February.

The library will be part of the Community Hub established at the Community Centre following extensive renovation and re-modelling of the building.

n At last Thursday’s hand over of the local artefacts are Knighton Library Community Hub officer Hannah Isaacson, with Laura Higgins, left, from the new Knighton Museum.

PB456- 2 Picture: Phil Blagg