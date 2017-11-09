Machynlleth farmer's lamb shearing marathon raises nearly £12,000 for trio of charities

NEARLY £12,000 was raised for three charities by a marathon lamb shearing effort.

Farmer Geraint Bebb Jones exceeded his expectations by shearing 715 sheep in nine hours at Bar Hedyn, near Machynlleth.

Geraint, 46, set himself the challenge of shearing 700 in the timeframe to raise money for the Seren Appeal, Cancer Research Wales and the Wales Air Ambulance.

Geraint, said: “I started at 5am and continued all day until 5pm shearing for nine hours.

“There were breaks for breakfast and lunch but I continued through the day.

“I set myself the challenge of shearing 700 lambs in nine hours but managed 715.

“I have taken part in sheep shearing competitions in the past, but not for a few years now and have also been over to new Zealand to work as a shearer.”

Geraint added: “The three charities are close to my heart.

“Seren is an eight-year-old girl from the area who has epilepsy and has been to Great Ormond Street a couple of times for surgery.

“In a rural area like this the Air Ambulance is an invaluable service, I have a friend who broke his back in an accident and was flown for treatment which saved his life.

“There are several others in the area who have also been helped so it’s a vital service.

“I also chose Cancer Research Wales as most people will know someone who is struck down by the disease.

“In my own family my auntie suffered from breast cancer and my Dad from leukaemia.”

Geraint said: “I’d like to thank the whole community for helping me in this effort.”