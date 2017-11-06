Clwb Clonc Caersws receive award for their Welsh language activities

THE title of Welsh Group of the Year was awarded to Clwb Clonc Caersws by the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, at a ceremony in Aberystwyth.

The award was presented by Prof Elizabeth Treasure, Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, to Delma Thomas, representing Clwb Clonc. This award is given annually for the group that gives opportunities for Welsh speakers and learners to socialise and take part in activities through the medium of Welsh.

This is a great achievement for Clwb Clonc Caersws, which was chosen from groups as far afield as Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire, and Powys.

Clwb Clonc meets in Caersws Village Club lounge every other week all year round apart form a short break in August.

They arrange all kinds of activities, such as word games, topical discussions, guest speakers, musical events and visits to places of interest to learn about Wales, its language and culture.

The club is led by Delma, a local retired teacher and language tutor.

She said: “Clwb Clonc would not be the success it is without the support of local Welsh speakers who are always there ready to help and provide support. They have attended most of the activities over the last seven years since it was launched back in 2010.

“Also all the members who have contributed in their own way to the success of the club. I would like to thank them all very much for their support. I would also like to thank the Caersws Village Club committee for allowing us to use their facilities free of charge. We do appreciate this very much.

“I would lastly like to welcome newcomers to join us at these meetings. We have a varied programme and there is no membership fee to pay. So do come along and enjoy using the Welsh language in an informal setting. It is so important to use the language and let it be heard. As they say – “use it or lose it” – “Gwnewch bopeth yn Gymraeg”.