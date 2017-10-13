Town turns out for Summer

PEOPLE IN Knighton have raised over £1,300 to support the family of a girl who suffered two broken legs in a collision with a car, a month ago.

A coffee morning was held in the Knighton Community Sports association pavilion to raise money for 11-year old Summer Sharp and her family.

This is to help them through the months ahead after Summer was seriously injured in what was described as a “hit and run” incident on Thursday, September 14 in Knighton.

The event was organised by Tracey Fowler who originally wanted to raise enough money to help the family through the initial travelling cost when Summer was in hospital in Cardiff and to replace Summer’s school uniform and anything else lost or damaged on the day of the incident.

Tracey was amazed to see how many people turned up at the event and gave donations.

The amount raised was £1,315.67.

After discussions with Summer’s parents Carl and Lisa Sharp it was decided that £250 of this money should got to the Wales Air Ambulance as a thank you for the wonderful service Summer received on the day.

Tracey said: “Knighton is amazing, thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and thank you to all the girls who helped me.

“I’m totally overwhelmed by everyone who helped in what ever way.

“I'm choked at the response.

“I wanted to help some friends out in a time of need and my god it has amazed me I can't say thank you enough, from the bottom of my heart.

Dad, Carl Sharp said: “We have been overwhelmed by all the support and kind words we have received.

“Lisa and I and the rest of the family would like to thank Tracey and her helpers for what she has done and all the people in the town who attended the coffee morning and gave donations.”

Lisa added: “A lot of thank yous have been handed out, and rightly so, but there is just one more set of thank yous I would like to say and that’s to the police that were on the scene that day, the nurses that came out and looked after Summer so amazingly, all the paramedics and the air ambulance that looked after her and lastly but certainly not least the children who were with her on the day.

“They reacted so brilliantly and did everything they could to help Summer.

“The reactions and quick thinking of every single one of you made a huge difference on what was undoubtedly the worst day of our lives.

“Thanks to all of you.

“Summer is at home where she belongs and recovering well.

“We will never forget what you all did for us.”

Dyfed-Powys Police arrested a 57-year old man on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision, but he was released pending further enquiries.