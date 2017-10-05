Airline collapse is a double-bogey for Garthmyl golfers

A GROUP of golfers are hoping that they can recover £1,000 paid to Monarch Airlines, just three days before they went into administration.

Lakeside Golf Club Professional, Grant Edwards, had just booked a golf break for 20 golfers, mostly members from the Garthmyl club, when the airline collapsed.

Grant said: “It’s an annual golfing holiday for about 20 golfers.

“We were supposed to fly out to Faro in Portugal in February and play golf at Vilamoura.

“We’re trying to reclaim £1,000, we may get £500 back, but I’ve found out now that we’re not protected by ATOL.

“We’ll be re-arranging the flights as the hotels and rounds of golf have already been booked.

“The golfers have been going there for years, but it’s the first time I’ve organised it.

“It will be annoying if we have to add an extra chunk of money on the holiday because of this.”