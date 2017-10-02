Powys politicians discuss economic strategy in meeting with Westminster Government minister, Jake Berry MP.

CREATING AN industrial strategy for the county was one of the subjects under discussion between Powys politicians and a government minister last week.

Jake Berry MP, the Parliamentary under Secretary of State at the Department for Communities and Local Government, held a private meeting with the Powys County Council Cabinet.

Liverpool born MP for Rossendale and Darwen, Mr Berry, who is the minister responsible for the “Northern Powerhouse” also visited Knighton to meet businesses.

Mr Berry has fond memories of Radnorshire as his grandparents lived near Knucklas and he visited regularly when he was a child.

Mr Berry MP said: “I was delighted to meet with Powys’s local councillors and Chris Davies MP to discuss their aspirations for the area.

“I wholeheartedly support their plans for greater cross border co-operation and also encouraged closer working with the Welsh Office and Welsh Assembly.

“Powys is one of the most beautiful counties of the UK and a place close to my heart, having spent many happy times here as a child.

“I look forward to hearing how the plans to boost Powys’ and Knighton’s local economies progress.”

Conservative MP for Radnorshire, Chris Davies MP, said: “When running for election in 2015 I pledged not only to bring Ministers to Brecon and Radnorshire at election time, but to bring them to speak to our policy makers and constituents all year round.

“Jake’s visit was extremely productive and his meeting with the council was arranged in order to discuss how to solve infrastructure issues in Powys, improving our east to west connections as a border county and to attract business and investment.”

Cllr James Evans, Portfolio Holder for HR and Communications, said: “It was a real privilege to have a British Minister meet with us here at County Hall. We discussed the “Midlands Engine” and creating a Powys industrial strategy and how this could be implemented in the coming years.

“I hope to see the links that the council and MP are building with Westminster continue to thrive in order to help improve the lives of the people of Powys.”