Knighton crash girl is home from hospital recovering from two broken legs.

THE 11-year old girl, who was airlifted to hospital suffering serious injuries after a collision in Knighton, is back home recovering from two broken legs.

Dyfed-Powys Police are still investigating the incident that took place on Thursday, September 14.

A 57-year old man had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision, but has been released pending further police enquiries.

Posts on social media by the girl’s mother, said that six days after the collision she was back home with her family.

She said: “To all you beautiful people that have supported us and continue to support us, my amazing daughter six days after the worst day of her life is home and safe and in her own bed.

“We all want to say to say a big, big thank you, absolutely overwhelmed.

“Thank you so much to everyone for all the lovely cards and gifts you have sent.

”You have helped put a smile back on my little girls face, she is trying so hard to stay positive but when the nights draw in and she gets tired, the tears start along with the question why me?”

A coffee morning is being organised to help the girl and her family.

The police spokeswoman said: “We are continuing to investigate a road traffic collision involving a Toyota Rav 4 and a pedestrian.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: 220.