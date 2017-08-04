Newtown rugby club charity cyclists raise £2,200 completing the gruelling 185 Wales in a Day cycle challenge – starting at Caernarfon and finishing at Chepstow. 

FOUR current and former Newtown Rugby Club players have completed the gruelling Wales in a Day Cycle Challenge raising more than £2,200 for charities.

Starting inside the walls of Caernarfon Castle at 4am, on Saturday, July 22, Bob Jones, Mark Jones, Craig Thomas and Joe Murray set off on the 185-mile journey to Chepstow.

The route was scattered with major climbs, specifically Pen-y-Pass near Llanberis in Snowdonia and the highest stretch of road in Wales, Gospel Pass in the Black Mountains between Hay-on-Wye and Abergavenny.

The route brought the team right through Newtown where family and friends greeted them at the midpoint of the ride, providing some much needed encouragement and refuelling.

They arrived at the finish line 17 hours after leaving Caernarfon.

Bob Jones, of Newtown RFC, said: “This is the fifth year we have taken on some sort of cycle event and we all agreed this was hardest challenge we had undertaken, both physically and mentally, but were kept going by the stunning Welsh scenery around every corner.

“The generosity of all those who sponsored us has once again exceeded all expectations; we are extremely grateful to all who have contributed and would like to say a massive thank you to everyone for their unwavering support.

“In completing the challenge, the team has raised over £2,200 for the Wales Air Ambulance and Pancreatic Cancer UK, two fantastic charities that rely on donations to continue their life saving work.”

“We would also like to thank Chris Thomas, Gareth Jones and Carl and Dewi Hyde for their motorised support in getting us to and from the start and finish, as well as providing much appreciated support along the route.”

n If you would still like to donate, the online fundraising page will remain open for a couple more weeks: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/wiad2017.