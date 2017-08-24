Whytton leads Llanrhaeadr to glory at Churchstoke

KHYAM Wytton struck twice as Llanrhaeadr stormed to a 5-0 win at Churchstoke in Spar Mid Wales League One on Wednesday.

Kieran Evans, Dan Graham and Marc Griffiths completed the scoring for the Tanat Valley side.

Richard Davies also netted a brace as Berriew completed a 3-1 win at home to Llandrindod Wells with Rob Pritchard completing the Rhiewsiders tally and Shaun Nicholls reducing the arrears.

Bow Street maintained their fine start to the campaign with goals from Steff Richards and Tom Evans earning the spoils in a 2-0 home win over Aberaeron.

Meanwhile Callum Page’s late winner ensured Machynlleth got off the mark for the season with a 1-0 win at Borth United.

Elsewhere Dave Anthony struck twice as Abermule claimed a 3-2 derby win at Montgomery Town with Charlie Humphreys completing Mule’s tally while Monty hit back through Jack Clare and Alec Jones.