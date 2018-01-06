Volunteers preparing for a new tourist season on Corris Railway

MAINTENANCE and building work will continue through midwinter at Corris Railway as volunteers prepare for a new season.

Train journeys will re-start over the Easter weekend at the end of March.

One of the stalwarts of the train fleet, a Ruston Hornsby diesel locomotive, is having its wheels and transmission worked on.

Work will also continue on building two new carriages for the railway.

In the Dulas Valley tree clearance work has been carried out by contractors on part of the planned southern extension route at Pont Evans, by the A487 trunk road.

Track maintenance work days on the existing running line are planned for February 10 and March 10.

More volunteers for this, and all other areas of the revival of the Corris, will be welcome.

Looking further into 2018, Corris Railway will be holding its Gala Day on May 27 and its annual model railway show at Y Plas, Machynlleth, on August 25 and 26.

A Wild West Weekend will also be held on August 4 and 5.

Anyone interested in volunteering should ring Patrick Jolley on 01654 702954.