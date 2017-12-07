Machynlleth Repair Cafe will be held at the Owain Glyndŵr Institute for the first time

MACHYNLLETH REPAIR Café has announced that it will operate from the Owain Glyndŵr Institute for the first time.

It aims to help people continue using things that would otherwise be thrown away.

Ecodyfi organises the events, and has been experimenting with different venues and days of the week to see who comes.

On Wednesday, December 13, the facility will open on a market day for the first time.

One of the reasons for choosing a Wednesday is to coincide with the Machynlleth Community Bike Workshop.

This provides expert help and tools to help people mend their bikes, and it will be open in the adjacent building on that day.

The menders in the Repair Café itself will focus on fabrics/sewing, computers (both Macs and PCs), garden tools and household items. Pretty much anything that can be easily carried, in fact!

Andy Rowland of Ecodyfi explained. "We throw away piles of stuff in Wales.

“Even things which have practically nothing wrong with them, and which could easily be used again after a simple repair.

“Unfortunately, many people have forgotten that they can have things repaired or do it themselves.

“Machynlleth Community Bike Workshop has started to change that culture and the Repair Café wants to build on that."

Ecodyfi is able to spend some time developing the Repair Café due to a grant from Bro Dyfi Community Renewables – the coop that owns the two community wind turbines above Pantperthog.

The Repair Café will be openin the Billiard Room of the Owain Glyndŵr Institute on Maengwyn Street from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

For details, or to volunteer as a repairer or in other roles, ring Andy at Ecodyfi on 01654 703965 or use the Caffi Trwsio Machynlleth Repair Cafe ‘event’ or ‘page’ on Facebook.