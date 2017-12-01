Fundraisers back charity link between Machynlleth and Tanzania village

CLOSE bonds are being created between Machynlleth and a small rural village in the hills beneath Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania after they received a cash boost.

Volunteers from Hazina, a Machynlleth based charity, have just returned from an action packed visit to Tanzania.

Marit Olsson and Angela Edwards have been working with Hazina’s children’s rehabilitation project in Bangalala, near Kilimanjaro. “

Martin said: “We were really excited to have a call as we arrived at the train station to travel to the airport.

Hazina had been given a further £2,000 towards developing and making our project sustainable.”

With funding from Hyb Cymru Africa and the Ceniarth Foundation, Hazina has trained two nurses, Gladness and Josephat, to work with disabled children in the area.

Angela, a retired physiotherapist from Machynlleth, went out with the nurses on the back of motorbike taxis, on rough tracks through the bush to visit children in their homes.

Life is very basic in this part of Tanzania and many families struggle to grow enough crops to feed their families.

Water is also a real problem.

Angela, said: “Children with disabilities often have a very poor start in life and any help we can give them is vital to their survival.”

“The nurses are doing a good job in supporting these children and are always welcomed by the families.

”They can provide special seating and standing equipment for the children and are giving advice on feeding to help their nutrition.”

Hazina also works with the Secondary School in Bangalala and has already built a girls’ hostel, installed electricity and facilitated internet connection.

They are also compiling a resource library of books and DVDs and have supplied laptops for use in the school.

If you are interested in supporting HAZINA or becoming involved please go to www.hazina.org.uk or email info@hazina.org.uk .