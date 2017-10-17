Looking at consultation responses before choosing design for new Machynlleth playground

ANALYSING comments and feedback from a public consultation is the next step towards getting a new playground for Machynlleth.

Future Play, the group which is behind the push for a new playground to be built, will be meeting to discuss their options before going ahead with grant funding applications.

In August and September the group put ideas that they have under consideration out for public consultation.

Prices for building a new playground range up to £100,000.

Danielle Armstrong, secretary of Future Play, said: “The consultation was successful, we’re now meeting up to go through the comments and results which will go towards selecting a final design.

“Once we know which design we’ve selected we’ll know how much money we need.

“Then we can go forward with all the details we need to put together a grant application.

“We’re also waiting to find out from Powys County Council if we qualify for match funding.”

The group has already raised just under £21,000 for the project and has more fundraising events in the pipeline for Christmas..

Future Play has been campaigning for two years for a new playground with Mrs Armstrong hoping that new facilities will become a community hub.

The current playground is the only one in Machynlleth and serves children within a 10-mile radius of the town.

Mrs Armstrong said: “The old playground used to be a meeting place, not just for children but for adults, who could meet up and socialise.

“But the playground has become a bit old and worn and does not entertain the children for as long as it used to.

“It used to be very popular in summer, but that’s not the case any more.”

“Hopefully a new play area, with more and better equipment, will encourage children and their parents to return here.”