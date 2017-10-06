Tracy Cockrell, Sisters run in her memory

SISTERS HAVE raised more than £1,100 for a domestic abuse charity after running the Asda Foundation 10k in Leeds, in memory of their older sister Tracy Cockrell.

Tracy, who was known to her family as Tracy Johnson, was killed by her ex-partner near Machynlleth in April 2016.

Her sister Sharron Rogers and Cheryl O’nions donated £1,115.25 to Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre (MFCC) the specialist domestic abuse service which covers North Powys.

Both sisters and their mum, Janet Lancaster, came to Newtown to hand over the money and meet the MFCC team.

Sharron said: “It was great to see, first hand, the valuable work MFCC carry out, including meeting some of the survivors they support and seeing how the money raised will impact on their recovery.

“Tracy was a kind, caring person and would have been proud that the money raised was going to help people experiencing domestic abuse.”

Jane Stephens, team leader at MFCC, said: “It was a privilege to meet Sharron, Cheryl and Janet, we can’t thank them enough for the fantastic amount raised for our organisation.

“We have created a new garden area at our female refuge in celebration of Tracy’s life, as suggested by Tracy’s family.”

The bodies of Tracy Cockrell and Nigel McGrath were found at a smallholding at Llanwrin near Machynlleth on April 10, 2016.

An inquest recorded that McGrath had suffocated her, before hanging himself.

n If you, or someone you know, is experiencing domestic abuse call Montgomeryshire Family Crisis Centre on 01686 629114 or the Live Fear Free Helpline on 080880 10800.