New Lantern Garden plan for Machynlleth

MACHYNLLETH LANTERN procession is downsizing after making a £1,000 loss on last year’s event.

The procession has been a regular event in the town for the last 15 years and is held on the last weekend of the October half term.

Organisers have set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,200 to allow this year’s festival to go ahead.

Instead of a procession through the town, the plan this year is to create a lantern garden in The Plas Grounds.

A spokesman for the event said: “We aim to create a beautiful walk around experience as a massive thank you to the team who make the event happen each year.

“The Plas have offered their grounds for free so the money raised will buy materials and see some beautiful artists’ lanterns made.

“The money would pay for insurance, fund an in school workshop so that all the children can contribute a lantern, the remaining funds will help us cover last year’s deficit.”

Organisers blamed the problem for last year’s losses on fireworks/bonfire night events clashing with the lantern procession.

The spokesman, added: “We urge local businesses to support this funding campaign and ask that you dig deep. Any and all donations are appreciated.

n For more details visit the Machynlleth Lantern Procession Facebook page and to donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/machlanterns