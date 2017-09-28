Former Machynlleth mayor killed in car crash

TRIBUTES HAVE been paid to a former mayor of Machynlleth and current deputy mayor, Cllr Sylvia Rowlands, who died in a car crash on the A470 late on Saturday night.

As a mark of respect Machynlleth Town council postponed the meeting that was supposed to take place on Monday.

Cllr Rowlands was driving a grey Skoda with her son Mark and his girlfriend Kylie Williams towards Llanbrynmair when the head-on crash with a silver Mazda happened late on Saturday night. Both are still in hospital.

Mark Rowlands is said to be in a stable condition in hospital while Kylie Williams is in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a two-car road traffic collision on the A470 between Cemmaes and Llanbrynmair.

“We were alerted to the collision at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday, September 23.

“Sadly the 70-year-old woman driver of a grey Skoda died as a result of her injuries.

“Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware.

“Two passengers travelling in the Skoda, and a man driving a silver Mazda, have been taken to hospital.

“Fire and ambulance also attended.

“The road was closed for several hours while collision investigation took place.”

n Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was travelling on the road around this time, is asked to report information by calling 101.