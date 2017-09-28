Former Machynlleth mayor killed in car crash

TRIBUTES HAVE been paid to a former mayor of Machynlleth and current deputy mayor, Cllr Sylvia Rowlands, who died in a car crash on the A470 late on Saturday night.
As a mark of respect Machynlleth Town council postponed the meeting that was supposed to take place on Monday.
Cllr Rowlands was driving a grey Skoda with her son Mark and his girlfriend Kylie Williams towards Llanbrynmair when the head-on crash with a silver Mazda happened late on Saturday night. Both are still in hospital.
Mark Rowlands is said to be in a stable condition in hospital while Kylie Williams is in a critical condition.
A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a two-car road traffic collision on the A470 between Cemmaes and Llanbrynmair.
“We were alerted to the collision at approximately 11.50pm on Saturday, September 23.
“Sadly the 70-year-old woman driver of a grey Skoda died as a result of her injuries.
“Next of kin and HM Coroner are aware.
“Two passengers travelling in the Skoda, and a man driving a silver Mazda, have been taken to hospital.
“Fire and ambulance also attended.
“The road was closed for several hours while collision investigation took place.”
n Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was travelling on the road around this time, is asked to report information by calling 101.
See full story in the County Times
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on