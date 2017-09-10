Machynlleth Chippy in fry off for Wales crown

HENNIGHAN’S Top Shop chippy in Machynlleth is a step closer to retaining its national crown as Wales’ best fish and chip shop.

Seen as the Oscars for chips, the National Fish and Chip Awards organisers, Seafish, have whittled down their list of six chippies in Wales vying for the title, to just two.

Following rigorous judging, Hennighan’s Top Shop will now ‘fry’ for glory against Penaluna’s Famous Fish & Chips in Hirwaun, Rhonda Cynon Taff.

They have both made it into the top 20 in the UK, and if they win the national title they can then go for glory, UK wide.

Over the coming week, the top 20 will be subjected to further assessment with judges making unannounced visits to undertake full business audits and additional appraisal of the fish and chips on offer.

This next judging stage will determine a top 10 list of shops which will progress to the final stage of the competition to be held in London in January 2018.