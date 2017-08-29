Machynlleth: Best chippy in Wales looking to go one step further.

HENNIGHAN’S TOP Shop chippy in Machynlleth will be hoping to retain its national crown as Wales’ best fish and chip shop and go one step further to win the UK wide title.

Seen as the Oscars for chips, the National Fish and Chip Awards organisers, Seafish, have revealed that six chippies in Wales, including Hennighan’s, had been shortlisted for the 2018 awards which are celebrating 30 years.

This year’s UK wide winners are Kingfisher Fish and Chips in Plymouth.

The competing shops have had their frying skills put to the test as well as being judged against vigorous criteria, including menu development and innovation, sustainable sourcing policies, staff training processes and their marketing techniques.

Over the coming weeks the shops will be whittled down to a ‘Top 20’, then ‘Top 10’, before the final stage of judging in London in January 2018.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “This award showcases the best of the best, the local fish and chip shops that we all love to eat from.

“The calibre of shops in this year’s top 60 is outstanding – they are a true representation of our industry and sum up perfectly why British fish and chips are, and will always be, the best in the world. With 60 shortlisted shops to choose from, why not take a trip to your nearest contender and see how you rate it?”

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards’ 30th anniversary glitzy ceremony in London on January 25, 2018.

For more information or to view the full shortlist visit www.fishandchipawards.com or follow @FishnChipAwards #FishnChipAwards.