Machynlleth: Tributes paid to Dennis Evans – who will be greatly missed.

TRIBUTES HAVE been paid to Dennis Evans, 70, from Machynlleth who died on a nearby mountainside.

Mr Evans’ body was recovered from Pen yr Allt mountain by Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team on Saturday, August 12.

Mr Evans had worked for Powys County Council before retiring.

Machynlleth Powys County Councillor, Michael Williams, said: “He was a lovely man, the kindest of people.

“He worked for Powys County Council’s recycling services for many years and after retiring he helped many people out by cutting their grass and doing volunteer work.

“He will be greatly missed.”

The HM Coroner for Powys confirmed that Mr Evans’ death is not being treated as suspicious.