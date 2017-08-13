New Machynlleth playground plans will be seen by the public.

OVER THE next few weeks, Machynlleth residents will get their chance to see and comment on plans for a new playground in the town.

Future Play, the group which is looking to get the new playground built, has met with Machynlleth Town Council to discuss their ambitious plans.

The group has raised just under £21,000 for the project and has three schemes under consideration with prices ranging up to £100,000 for the playground.

They hope that they will be able to make bids for grant funding, once they have settled on a design following the consultation.

Danielle Armstrong, secretary of Future Play, explained: “We hope to show the public our plans in the next few weeks.

“I must stress nothing has been finalised, these plans are adaptable and it’s a discussion.

“What people say could change them.

“We’d like to hold the consultation before the summer has ended so that we can go ahead with the funding applications.”

Future Play have been campaigning for two years for a new playground with Mrs Armstrong hoping that new facilities will become a community hub.

The current playground is the only one in Machynlleth and serves children within a 10-mile radius of the town.

Mrs Armstrong sad: “The old playground used to be a meeting place, not just for children but for adults, who could meet up and socialise.

“But the playground has become a bit old and worn and does not entertain the children for as long as it used to.

“It used to be very popular in summer, but that’s not the case any more.”

“Hopefully a new play area, with more and better equipment, will encourage children and their parents to return here.”