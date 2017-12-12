Cefn Coch Sheepdog Trials - 1969

There are no canines in this photo but we’re reliably informed it was taken at the Cefn Coch and District Sheepdog Trials of 1969, or thereabouts.

Pictured in the front row, from left, are Abel Watkins, David Jones, Byron Humphreys (Ddol-Gwyn Felin), unnamed cup winner, Mervyn Thomas (Frongoch Farm), Edgar Jones (Tyhir).

Back row, from left: John Jarman (Clatter), Wilf Richards, Gwynfryn Huxley, John Haynes, Evan Jones (Ty Bach), Idwal Griffiths, Elwyn Morgan (Frongrin), Keith Robinson, Mike Jones (Ty Newydd), Hywel Benbow, Bert Jones (Llanfair), Mike Jones (Lletygwilym), Dei Watkins, Talwyn Francis, Thomas Frongoch, S Davies (Llangedwyn), Merfyn Jones (Rhiwhiriaeth Ganol), Ben Davies (Coed Ucha).