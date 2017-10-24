Pre-nursing course at Newtown

Reporter:

Barry Hancock

This picture sent in by Ferol Richards was taken in 1968 at Newtown Tec of the girls on the pre-nursing course.

She has named them as, back row: Margaret, Evelyn and Irene. Front row: Diane, Lyn, Reita and her sister Rose Jones.

Email:

barry.hancock@nwn.co.uk

See full story in the County Times

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read