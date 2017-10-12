21st birthday party at Aberhafesp Hall

This Memory Lane picture was sent in by Dr Rachael Jones and was taken at the 21st birthday celebrations in 1913 of Henry Proctor, son of Edward Proctor who owned Aberhafesp Hall. Dr Jones wrote: “The Proctors are at the centre front. In the centre back is Canon Woosnam, father of the famous sportsman, Maxwell Woosnam. The surrounding people are tenants of the estate. The original photo is in Aberhafesp Church.”

