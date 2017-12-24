'Gem' of a bookshop in Llanidloes goes up for sale

Literature lovers have a chance to get their hands on a “gem” of a book shop in Llanidloes as its owner prepares to retire.

Great Oak Book Shop, in Great Oak Street, has been put up for sale by owner Gabi Smith, who wants to spend more time with her grandchildren and looking after her garden.

The store, which has been independently owned and established since 1992, has hosted author events and folk music evenings and Gabi said it was a difficult decision to sell.

She said: “We love being here, we love our loyal customers and all the visitors who come in during the summer months.

“People have such a passion for real books and because we also stock more unusual books it becomes a joy to browse, to be inspired by new or forgotten authors, or discover just what you were looking for.

“It is always satisfying to see customers leaving with a smile on their face.

“It isn’t really like going to work, it’s like spending time with friends every day so it was a very difficult decision to sell the business.

“But I feel it is time for a new challenge in life and to take on something new.

“There will be someone who would relish the chance to run this much loved shop and we look forward to finding the right person.”

Halls Commercial, based in Shrewsbury, is marketing the shop as joint agents with MMP, at an asking price of £215,000 (exclusive).

It comprises of the freehold building with flat and book shop business, stock will be priced separately at the date of sale.

Currently Gabi stocks all kinds of fiction and non-fiction, new and second hand, including many local and Welsh books.

The business makes appearances at various exhibitions and is known for its selection of craft books, as well as a wide variety of greeting cards. It has also published books on local Welsh history.

“It was formerly a weaving workshop so it is a beautiful period building and so it is part of the history of the town,” said Rebecca Welch of Halls Commercial.

“It is a bit of an Aladdin’s cave, from the frontage on to Great Oak Street you wouldn’t know there is a such a large retail space, a separate sales room, a two storey barn to the rear of the building, a dry basement area, a covered yard area and a two bedroom first floor flat.

“Evenings of storytelling and children’s events all combine to make this a unique and much-loved destination.

“This really is a little gem in Mid Wales and I look forward to finding a book lover who will relish taking it on.”

Over the years author visits have included Jay Griffiths, George Marshall, Ofra Yeshua-Lyth, Gwyn Griffiths, Kim Gravell, and – just last week – Trevor Fishlock.

As a small business Great Oak Book Shop currently does not pay business rates, as they are waived by Powys County Council.

For more information contact Rebecca Welch at Halls on rebeccaw@hallsgb.com or call 01743 450715.