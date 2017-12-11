Llanidloes boutique named best in Mid Wales for wedding outfits

L’Armoire Boutique in Llanidloes has once again been named the best place in Mid Wales for wedding guests to find their perfect outfit.

The shop took home the accolade for the fifth year running at the Welsh National Wedding Awards held in Swansea.

The awards recognise businesses across Wales that strive to make the big day extra special for couples and their families.

L’Armoire owner Laura Thomas said: “We are extremely proud and delighted to have won the Best Occasion Wear Boutique at the Welsh National Wedding Awards for the fifth year running.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our lovely customers who voted for us and for their valued business over the past nine years.

“We look forward to helping you to choose that very special outfit in the future.”

n ABOVE: Myra Jones, Laura Thomas and Janet Jones from L’Armoire at the Welsh National Wedding Awards.