Llandinam beauty queen Beverley Roberts eyes next pageant title

A serial beauty queen from Llandinam will be competing in her latest pageant this Saturday, November 25.

Beverley Roberts will be taking on women from around the country to win the title of Young European Ms International.

The winner of the national title will head to Texas in July 2018 to bid for the International title of Young American Ms International 2018.

At this weekend’s competition in Dudley, Beverley will take to the stage in a blue, white and red round, evening wear round and interview.

Beverley has already competed in a host of contests this year, claiming two first runner up prizes and winning the Model of the Year pageant in Norwich in September.

She said: “What I love about this system is the criteria – it’s all about volunteering and helping in your community, which is definitely me as I love to help others and especially charities.

“I have done over 30 appearances in just five weeks”

“Thank you all so much for your support throughout my journey as without you I would not be where I am today.”