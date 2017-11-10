Electric car point request sparks interest of Llanidloes Town Council

A request from a local car club has sparked the interest of Llanidloes Town Council in the possibility of installing an electric car charging point in the town.

At the town council’s last full meeting, councillors were informed that an email had been received from a local car group stating its interest in buying an electric vehicle.

Possible sites for the charging point were discussed, but each option threw up difficulties.

Speaking after the meeting, County Councillor Gareth Morgan said: “A local car club that offers cars to rent or hire wants to move forward with modern development and have an electrically operated vehicle.

“But they have got to have somewhere to place the power point.

“I support them, it is an extremely sensible step forward. We need these sorts of facilities here.

“We discussed having a charging point at the back of the Town Hall, but the problem is that it’s such a congested place. It’s not practical.

“There must be other places, and it may be necessary to go to the private sector.

“The Groe was another possibility, but that is Common Land and because of that it’s not possible for Powys County Council to permit the development there.

“They may be willing to dedicate one parking space at Mount Lane car park.”

Cllr Morgan added that anyone with expertise who could advise the town council should get in touch.

Town Clerk Sonia Pritchard said the town council did not feel able to fund something that would benefit so few people, but funding will be discussed further at a later meeting.