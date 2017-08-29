Town thanks Llanidloes stalwart for 44 years of service

Lady Shirley Hooson has been awarded the title of Honorary Alderman of the Town of Llanidloes in recognition of 44 years’ service to the town council.

Lady Hooson stood down at this year’s local elections, shortly after celebrating her 90th birthday.

She served on the district council from 1973 to 1976, and the town council from 1974.

Cllr Angela Morgan proposed awarding the honorary alderman title at the town council’s meeting in May, and it was supported with a unanimous vote.

Cllr Morgan said: “I think she has provided us with a unique example of dedication and duty to this town council and this town.”

Mayor Cllr Janet Crisp made the presentation to Lady Hooson on August 17.