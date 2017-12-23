A year in the life of rally ace Elfyn Evans

WELSH RALLY ace Elfyn Evans will be the subject of a one-off S4C documentary over the festive period.

The hour-long Ralïo+ special, Elfyn Evans: Tu ôl I’r Olwyn (Behind the Wheel), will be shown at 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 27, will take a look at the eventful last 12 months of Elfyn Evans’ life and career.

The Ralïo+ cameras followed Elfyn and his father Gwyndaf during the entire World Rally Championship season, and the programme will feature new footage from throughout the season, including his maiden victory at Wales Rally GB in October.

In the programme, Elfyn from Dolgellau, says of his victory: “I was numb during that final stage. I was pinching myself and thinking, what’s wrong with you?

“It wasn’t until I was stood on the podium at Llyn Brenig before it started to sink in.”

Elfyn’s interest in motorsport began from an early age, and he learnt to drive cars and ride motorcycles on his grandparents’ land at Dinas Mawddwy.

As well as family footage from that time, the documentary also features interviews with Elfyn’s partner Donna Hughes, mother Sioned and grandparents, Harriet and Arwyn.

And in addition to looking back at the past 12 months and beyond, the programme reveals Elfyn’s hopes for the future.

And having secured the number two driver spot in the M-Sport team for next season, his father Gwyndaf believes his son has the work ethic to progress on the world stage.

Gwyndaf Evans said: “Elfyn has helped himself a lot through his hard work and he deserves a lot of credit for that.

“If you don’t put 100 per cent into it, there’s no hope of reaching the top of the sport.

“I’m very, very proud.”

Ralïo+: Elfyn Evans – Tu ôl i’r Olwyn

Wednesday night, 27 December, 9.30, S4C

Available to watch on-demand at s4c.cymru, iPlayer and other platforms

English subtitles available