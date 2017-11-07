Popular family folk band, Teulu, have released their debut EP

POPULAR family folk band Teulu have rounded off what has been a hectic schedule by releasing their first EP.

Following a spell in the recording studio the band have released their first CD and it is said to be ‘selling well’.

This comes after what has been an already busy year for Teulu, who have been playing a string of performances.

The CD, called “Cwynion ac Ysbrydion” includes a comprehensive offering of both traditional Welsh and composed folk as well as a number of lively Welsh clog dance sets.

Teulu is Welsh for family and the band are certainly true to their name.

Front man Gary Northeast is playing alongside his twin daughters, Sioned and Eleri, as well as Emma Lincoln.

Gary said: “We’ve had a fairly busy year so far. We performed at Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau, the poetry and music day at the beautiful Dolobran Quaker Meeting house and a performance at the great little Llanfechain Village Show in August.”

He said: “We’ve been performing for more than three years now and demand is increasing as our reputation spreads.”

The band have a number of upcoming gigs which you can look forward to.

On Saturday, November 4, Teulu will be in Oswestry at the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre on Chapel Street for a concert beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £3/£7/£10 while children under 10 will get in for free! Seating in the scenic old chapel will be limited so early booking is essential.

Tickets will be available to buy on the door or in advance on the Hermon Chapel Arts Centre website, or by phoning 01691 662196.

The band are also set to appear at the Winter Fair and Christmas Lights switch on in Whitchurch, Shropshire, on November 25.

You can purchase the band’s EP, Cwynion ac Ysbrydion, at any of their gigs and by visiting the bands facebook page www.facebook.com/teulu.cymru/ or their website https://www.teulu-cymru.org/cartref

For more information phone 01938 810626 / 07980 421794 or email teulu@dolanog.net