Step back in time to the 1940s at Welshpool this weekend

THIS weekend, September 29 to October 1 sees the third annual Welshpool 1940s Weekend take place in and around the town centre with something to interest most members of the family. A brief summary of what is happening where and when is given below.

BE READY to duck for cover when the air raid sirens sound and enemy aircraft are spotted overhead!

This weekend sees Welshpool transported back over 70 years in time to the 1940s when the world was at war.

As well as all the events that take place, Welshpool town centre will become a hive of activity.

On Saturday live entertainment starts at 10.30am in Hall Street with the Powys Gwent ACF Band, Kitten Bob Mew and Jonny Victory.

On Sunday the Moonlight Serenade, Ricky Hunter, Bluebird Belles and the George Formby experience will be paying to the crowds.

At the Corn Exchange, the spirit of the homefront will be on display with a variety of displays, including the American Red Cross, Bevin Boys, Anderson Shelter and the Timber Corps – homemade tea and coffee will be served.

The Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway will be getting into the spirit of things with encampment displays and entertainers at both Raven Square and Llanfair Stations.

A shooting gallery and vintage and militaria traders will also be at Raven Square station and a vintage Crosville bus will link the town centre and the station, making pick ups at the Tourist Information Centre and Town Hall.

On Saturday at 11am at Cumberland Place, there will be Land Army displays with John the singing farmer performing from 11am to noon.

A parade through the town centre starts at noon on Saturday, starting from the old Cafe Inglenook.

A short procession to the cenotaph also takes place on Sunday at 3pm.

At the Seven Stars Car Park, behind the town hall, an iconic aeroplane, the Spitfire which arguably safeguarded Britain from Hitler’s invasion plans by beating the Luftwaffe in the Battle of Britain will be on display from 9am on Sunday.

In Puzzle Square, the Monkey Puzzle cafe will become the Cafe Renee for the weekend and on Sunday between 11am and 2.30pm they will have a French accordion player to entertain shoppers and customers.

Here is a full list of the events that are set to transport you back in time.

Variety Show: This will take place on the Friday (September 29) afternoon at 2pm and will feature Andy Eastwood, Maggie O'Hara and Pete Lindup.

They are paying tribute to the stars of the era including – Dame Vera Lynn, George Formby, Anne Shelton, Robb Wilton, Max Miller and Arthur Askey.

Tickets are £8.50, concessions £6.50.

Party Nite: An early bird party nite will be held in the Town Hall on the Friday evening featuring Ricky Hunter and Amanda Beaumont, supported by video DJ Peter Phillips. Tickets are £6 and the party starts at 7pm.

1940s Dinner: The Baytree Tearooms will host a 1940s theme dinner with entertainment on the Friday evening at £25 for three courses. Book at the Baytree.

Afternoon Teadance: At the Church House on Saturday afternoon from 2-5pm.

Tickets cost £5 to include tea and cakes.

Blitz Ball: Featuring the 10 piece Ashby Little Big Band with guest vocalist Sarah Woodhall, plus dance instructors. The ball takes place on Saturday evening starting at 7.30pm and tickets cost £11.

Big Band Evening: Organised by Rotary Club at the Cowshacc from 7.30pm on the Saturday evening featuring Porthywaen Silver Band, playing the music of Glenn Miller and other big bands.

The evening is set to raise funds for Dementia Friendly Welshpool.

Tickets £8 from Celtic Travel, Tourist Information Centre or Clive’s Own Welshpool Scout Headquarters and community Centre (Cowshacc).

Casablanca: This classic 1940s film will be shown at the Church House on Sunday, October 1, from 2.30pm, doors open 2pm.

Tickets cost £5 and includes tea and cakes and are available in advance from Welshpool Jewellers.

Choir & Band Concert: Bringing the 1940s weekend to a close on the Sunday evening will be a concert in the Methodist Church featuring the Shawbury Military Wives Choir, Porthywaen Silver Band and special guest star Tammy Jones.

Tickets cost £7.50.

Tickets for the variety show, Party Nite, Tea Dance, Blitz Ball, and Choir & Band concert can be obtained in advance from either Welshpool Jewellers or Theatre Hafren Box Office 01686 614555. All others as stated.

Full details of other activities regarding the 1940s weekend can be found on Facebook – Welshpool Forties Weekend or www.welshpool1940sweekend.co.uk.