Teddy Bear Trains this weekend

IF YOU go down to the railway this weekend, you’re sure of a big surprise!

There could be teddy bears galore travelling on the steam trains between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion, with their human companions today (Saturday, September 16) and tomorrow (Sunday, September 17).

Welshpool and Llanfair Light Railway (WLLR) is encouraging children to bring their favourite teddy with them and that the every child who arrives with a bear and a paying adult, will travel for free.

Along the eight mile line, there will be teddy bears to spot, while the railway’s own big ted will also be on hand to meet children and their teddies and to pose for pictures.

WLLR spokesman, Andrew Charman, said: “The Teddy Bear weekend is all about the railway’s many family visitors, and a complete change to the successful Steam Gala we held at the start of the month.”

“We are looking forward to seeing many young visitors to the line, with their teddy bears of course!”

Round trips depart Welshpool’s Raven Square station at 11.15am and 2.05pm on both days, and from Llanfair Caereinion at 10am, 1pm and 3.30pm.

More details including ticket prices can be found on the railway’s website, www.wllr.org.uk, or by calling 01938 810441.